Tyler, The Creator Announces 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Lineup in Mural Painting Livestream

Tyler, the Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will end its four-year hiatus this November 11 and 12 when it returns with a stacked lineup at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium. This year’s roster was slowly revealed on Friday (Aug. 18) during a livestream in which the names of the acts were painstakingly painted onto a mural over the course of three hours.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news SZA Tyler, the Creator See latest videos, charts and news

This year’s Camp Flog Gnaw will be headlined by SZA, The Hillbillies and Tyler, the Creator. Other performers include Ice Spice, Clipse, Lil Yachty, Kali Uchis, Earl Sweatshirt, Rex Orange County, Syd, PinkPantheress, Teezo Touchdown, Kevin Abstract, Dominic Fike, WILLOW, Ravyn Lenae, Turnstile, Khamari, Maxo Kream, Paris Texas, Beabadoobee AG Club, Balming Tiger, Left Brain, Liv.e, Spinall, Baby Rose, Redveil, Cuco, Toro y Moi, Fuerza Regida, BADBADNOTGOOD, d4vd and Domo Genesis.

The Odd Future leader launched Camp Flog Gnaw in 2012 (originally named OFWGKTA) as a combination music festival and carnival, with rides and midway games and a lineup featuring Odd Future, Lil Wayne, Trash Talk and Action Bronson.

Subsequent lineups included Frank Ocean, Mac Miller, Earl Sweatshirt and Flying Lotus in 2013, Pharrell Williams, Rick Ross, Hodgy Beats and Freddie Gibbs in 2014 and Snoop Dogg, Atmosphere, Miller, The Internet, YG and A$AP Rocky in 2015. The event spread to two days in 2016 with sets from Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Kaytranada, DJ Mustard and more and Lana Del Rey, Mac DeMarco, Brockhampton, Justice and Migos in 2017.

Tyler continued to mix in more rock and indie acts over the next three years — including Rex Orange County, Little Dragon, Jorja Smith, Billie Eilish, Dominic Fike and Willow Smith — before taking a break in 2020, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and skipping 2022 due to Tyler’s busy schedule. All passes for this year’s event were sold out in June well before the lineup was announced.