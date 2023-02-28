×
Greta Van Fleet, Robert Plant, Lumineers, Earth, Wind & Fire Top 2023 Beale Street Music Festival

Hardy, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, AJR and GloRilla are also on the bill for the May fest.

Greta Van Fleet
Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet performs on stage during their 'Dreams In Gold Tour' at Rogers Arena on August 30, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Andrew Chin/GI

This year’s Beale Street Music Festival will feature sets from The Lumineers, Greta Van Fleet, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Earth, Wind & Fire, Hardy, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, AJR and 311.

The event at Tom Lee Park in Memphis, Tennessee on May 5-7 will also feature appearances from GloRilla, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Young the Giant, Halestorm, Live, PJ Morton, The Struts, Gov’t Mule, Dru Hill, Mike., Andy Grammer, Yola, Toadies, Lucinda Williams and Living Colour.

Weekend VIP tickets will run you $995, while three-day tickets are $205 and one-day GA passes are $88.53; click here for more ticketing information.

Among the other acts slated to take the stage for this year’s fest are: Big Boogie, Cameo, the Bar-Kays, White Reaper, Shovels & Rope, Phony PPL, Low Cut Connie, Marcy Playground, Beach Weather, Jason D Williams, Myron Elkins, Dirty Streets, Mac Saturn, Tyke T, Sleep Theory and more.

The event will also host the Memphis Tourism Blues Stage on Beale at Handy Park — which is open to the public and free of charge — featuring Los Lobos, Keb Mo, North Mississippi Allstars, Bernard Allison, Ana Popovic, Cedric Burnside, Mr. Sipp, Colin James, Selwyn Birchwood, Ghost Town Blues Band, Blind Mississippi Morris and more.

“This year’s lineup reflects the broad musical tastes of our festival goers with a diverse lineup of some of today’s hottest artists as well past festival favorites and stars of tomorrow,” said Jim Holt, President and CEO of Memphis In May in a statement. “At the Beale Street Music Festival, we endeavor to offer something for almost every musical taste, and we have a few more surprise additions to come.”

Check out the full lineup below.

