Gwen Stefani, Black Keys, Black Crowes to Headline 2023 BeachLife Festival

Modest Mouse, Kurt Vile, Band of Horses, Caamp and others on tap for May event in Redondo Beach.

Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani performs onstage during the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Festival at Lee Gardens on April 5, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Visual China Group via GI/Visual China Group via GI

The lineup for the 2023 BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, CA dropped on Friday (Jan. 6) and it features headlining slots from The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani and The Black Crowes. The event that launched in 2019 will take place from May 5-7 on the city’s waterfront and feature sets from a wide variety of rock, pop, reggae, hip-hop and classic rock acts.

Also slated to perform over the course of the three-day fest celebrating all things Southern California are: Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan & Sara, Kurt Vile and the Violators, LP, The Airborne Toxic Event, Travie McCoy (Gym Class Heroes) and Shaed on day one, Sublime with Rome (performing the group’s beloved 40 Oz. to Freedom album), Band of Horses, Iration, Dispatch, Sugar Ray and Aly & Aj on day two and John Fogerty (performing the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Caamp, The Head and the Heart, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples and Trampled by Turtles on the final day.

“It’s surreal to our family that BeachLife continues to grow in the music and surf community, and we are so excited to release this lineup — what we believe is a perfect curation to a weekend at the beach,” co-founder Allen Sanford said in a statement about the event that features four beachside performance stages and the Daou SideStage Experience, in which foodies can set onstage as they enjoy a four-course meal from celebrity chefs. “These artists, along with our beautiful Pacific Ocean as the backdrop, and the sand and salt in our face, will make for another unforgettable weekend at BeachLife. Throw your boardshorts or sundresses on and join us!”

One of the stages, the SpeakEasy, is curated by Pennywise singer Jim Lindberg and will feature intimate, stripped-down acoustic performances from a variety of acts. Other acts slated to perform include: The Beaches, Poncho Sanchez, BabyJake, XYZPDQ, Jonny Two Bags (Social Distortion), Zander Schloss (Circle Jerks), Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Tropidelic, Eli Smart, Rainbow Girls, Special C, The Wailers, Lindberg, Donavon Frankenreiter, Winnetka Bowling League and many more.

Three-day and single day GA, GA-plus, VIP and Captain/Admiral tickets are on sale now here.

