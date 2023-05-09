Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain & More to Headline 2023 Austin City Limits Festival

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain (weekend one only), The Lumineers, Odesza, Alanis Morissette and The 1975 (weekend two only) will headline this fall’s Austin City Limits festival. The 22nd annual event at Austin’s Zilker Park will take place over two weekends — Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15 — and also feature performances from Hozier, Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Cigarettes After Sex, Niall Horan, Tove Lo and Thirty Seconds to Mars, among others.

In a release announcing the nine-stage fest, organizers noted that this year’s diverse lineup includes 45% female performers, LGBTQ+ artists, allies and icons as well as a number of Latin stars, including Ivan Cornejo, Kevin Knaarl, Eddie Zuko and others.

Three-day tickets for both weekends go on sale on Tuesday (May 9) at 1 p.m. ET here with layaway plans available starting at $25 down and, new for this year, a promise of no surprise fees at checkout. One-day general admission tickets, one-day Ga+ tickets and one-day tickets will be available at a later date. GA ticket holders will have a new experience this year, with premium cocktails for sale on bar menus throughout the festival and GA+ tickets including a full-service bar with preferred pricing for all beer, seltzers, wine and cocktails.

ACL’s focus on homegrown Texas talent will continue this year, with acts including The Mars Volta, Tanya Tucker, Ben Kweller, d4dv, Jimmy Vaughn, Asleep at the Wheel, Penny & Sparrow, Randall King, Abraham Alexander, Angel White, BigXThaPlug and many more. Hulu will be back as the official streaming partner for the fest, with three days of select live performances, interviews and more available during weekend one; a full broadcast lineup and schedule will be announced at a later date.

Other acts slated to perform at this year’s ACL include: Noah Kahan, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, The Revivalists, Portugal. The Man, Death Grips, M83, Rina Sawayama, Tash Sultana, Coi Leray, Glorilla, Little Simz, Chromeo, Tegan and Sara, The Breeders, The Walkmen, Suki Waterhouse, Morgan Wade, Jessie Ware and many more.

Check out the full lineup below.