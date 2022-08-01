Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys to Play 2022 VetsAid Concert

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre on Feb. 16, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif.

Eagles guitarist and singer Joe Walsh revealed the lineup for his 2022 VetsAid concert on Monday (Aug. 1), which is slated to feature special guest Dave Grohl, as well as sets from Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys, The Breeders and Walsh’s band James Gang.

The reunion of the latter — featuring Walsh on vocals and guitar, drummer Jim Fox and bassist Dale Peters — will mark the first time the “Funk #49” band has played together in more than 15 years, with Grohl tapped to join them for a set tagged as “One Last Ride.” The show will take place on Nov. 13 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, with all proceeds going directly to veterans’ services charities; tickets will go on sale on Friday (Aug. 5) at 10 a.m. here.

This year’s event will be a celebration of Ohio-birthed rockers, from the Cleveland-bred James Gang and NIN, to Akron’s Black Keys, Dayton’s Breeders and the Foo Fighters’ Grohl, who was born in Warren, Ohio. Fellow Cleveland native comedian Drew Carey will host the gig for a third time.

“It all started in Ohio,” Walsh said in a statement announcing this year’s lineup. “Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland, and then the world. Now it is a great privilege and humbling opportunity for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and with this absolutely incredible group of Ohio rock legends like Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys, the Breeders, and Dave Grohl. I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022.”

The event will mark one of the first public performances from Grohl since the shock death of Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins at age 50 in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia while on tour with the band in South America earlier this year. A pair of all-star Hawkins tribute shows are slated to take place in London (Sept. 3) and Los Angeles (Sept. 27) with performances from former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Supergrass, Wolfgang Van Halen, former Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Mark Ronson, Hawkins’ one-time boss Alanis Morissette, KISS’ Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and many more.

Walsh founded the non-profit VetsAid in 2017 to raise badly needed funds to veteran’s groups across the country. Over the years the organization has raised much-needed funds thanks to appearances from Keith Urban, Zac Brown and Gary Clark Jr. in 2017, Don Henley, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton and Haim in 2018 and Sheryl Crow, the Doobie Brothers, ZZ Top, Brad Paisley and Jason Isbell in 2019.

In 2020 the event was forced to go online due to the pandemic, which resulted in a livestream featuring archived sets from Clark, Crow, the Doobies, Henley, Brad Paisley, Ringo Starr, Taylor, Urban and ZZ Top and appearances by Jon Bon Jovi, Jimmy Buffett, Drew Carey, Kenny Chesney, Alice Cooper, Vince Gill, Ben harper and many more. A 2021 “Basement Show” during the ongoing pandemic again spotlighted classic performances from the vault as well as a new set from Walsh and his band.

To date, according to the VetsAid site, the events have raised more than $1.5 million for a variety of veteran’s causes.

See the show poster below.