2022 Super Bowl Music Fest to Feature Green Day, Miley Cyrus, Halsey & More

The 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will feature three nights of A-list stars taking the stage at the Staples Center before Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The third go-round of the three-day wind-up to the big game will take place from Feb. 10-12 and kick off on Thursday with Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly with as-yet-unannounced special guests.

The party will keep rolling on Friday night with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani taking the stage along with Mickey Guyton and reach an apex on the night before with a double bill featuring Green Day and Miley Cyrus. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Thursday (Nov. 18) at 10 a.m. ET.

The recent addition to the Super Bowl weekend experience kicked off in 2019 with a killer lineup featuring Bruno Mars and Cardi B, Post Malone and Aerosmith, as well as Maroon 5, Dan + Shay and Demi Lovato. Last year’s event brought performances from Guns N’ Roses, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

“Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to host this incredible festival for a celebration of everything the city represents,” said Paul Caine, president of On Location, the NFL’s official hospitality partner. “This unforgettable staple of Super Bowl weekend anchors an exciting slate of On Location experiences.”

NFL EVP of club business and events Peter O’Reilly added, “Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest has quickly become one of the most anticipated fan events of the week. Three nights of incredible talent at an amazing venue in Los Angeles as the Super Bowl returns to the city for the first time in nearly 30 years will make this year’s music fest the most exciting ever.”

According to a statement, in addition to the performances, the festival will also feature surprise appearances from celebs and athletes. At press time organizers said that attendees may be subject to as-yet-unspecified COVID-19 protocols, which could include masking, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.