Justin Timberlake, Clipse, N.O.R.E, Q-Tip, SZA to Headline Pharrell’s 2022 Something in the Water Fest

Justin Timberlake, a reunited Clipse, N.O.R.E, Q-Tip and SZA are among the headliners for Pharrell Williams’ upcoming Something in the Water festival. The event, which is taking place in Washington, DC over Juneteenth weekend (June 17-19), will also include sets from Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, bLAck pARty, J Balvin, 21 Savage and hometown acts Bad Brains: A Tribute by Black Dots, TOB and YungManny.

A release promises “other surprise guests” at the event that will be livestreamed by Amazon Music for fans at home beginning at 3 p.m. ET on June 17 through the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video. The stream will feature two channels of content broadcasting a variety of acts throughout the day.

“Amazon Music always has the most innovative programming and I’m thrilled they have come onboard to livestream Something in theWater,” said Williams in a statement. “By livestreaming they are helping give access to so many people who can’t travel to DC Juneteenth weekend.” Three-day passes for the event can be found here.

Among the other previously announced acts slated to perform on 3 stages at the art, culture and music fest curated by Williams are: 6LACK, Adekunle Gold, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Ashe, Baby Tate, Baird, BIA, Blxst, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band, Davido, Denzel Curry, DJ Domo, Dreamer Isioma, Duckwrth, EARTHGANG, Emotional Oranges, ericdoa, Gracie Abrams, Hope Tala, Jean Dawson, Jeremy Zucker, JID, Jon Batiste, Lakeyah, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, María Isabel, Mariah the Scientist, Moneybagg Yo, Montell Fish, Ogi, Omar Apollo, Ozuna, Paris Texas, Pharrell & Phriends, Pusha T, Q, Quinn XCII, Rae Sremmurd, Raveena, Rei Ami, Roddy Ricch, ROLE MODEL, Run The Jewels, Saba, Sabrina Claudio, Skepta, Skiifall, Skillibeng, slowthai, Snoh Aalegra, Sound of the City, Syd, Teyana Taylor, Thundercat, T.I., Tierra Whack, Tobe Nwigwe, Tokischa, Tyler, The Creator, Usher, and YVNGXCHRIS.

According to the release, throughout the weekend festivalgoers and non-ticket holders will be able to attend free community activations, programming, panels and more, including a pop-up church featuring appearances by Jon Batiste, Tamar Braxton, Voices of Fire, Howard Gospel Choir and others, a series of community conversations, the DC+ XQ community market, DC high school graduation ceremonies and a number of Black Ambition events to support Black and Latinx entrepreneurs.

Williams pulled SITW from his hometown of Virginia Beach, VA. last year after launching it in 2019 citing what he called a “toxic” environment in the city. In April 2021, Williams called for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of his cousin, Donovon Lynch, 25, along the Virginia coast. Lynch was killed in the early morning hours of March 27 along the city’s popular oceanfront strip of hotels and restaurants shortly after two other nearby shootings unleashed chaos. Police said Lynch, a Black man, had a handgun and that it was recovered from the scene. The inaugural SITW featured sets from A$AP Rocky, Beck, Chance the Rapper, Foo Fighters and more; the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by — and with toxic energy. The toxic energy that changed the narrative several times around the homicide of my cousin, Donovon Lynch, a citizen of Virginia, is the same toxic energy that changed the narrative around the mass murder and senseless loss of life at Building Number 2,” Williams wrote to city officials in an Oct. 2021 letter, referring to a May 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center that left 12 people dead and four injured.

