Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots to Headline 2022 Smokin’ Grooves Festival

The legendary Smokin’ Grooves festival is returning on March 19, 2022 to L.A. State Historic Park with a packed line-up of hip-hop and R&B superstars. The neo-soul extravaganza will feature headline sets from Erykah Badu, Nas, Miguel, The Roots, Jhene Aiko and more.

The Live Nation-promoted fest will also host Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Angie Stone, Leela James, The internet, Kamasi Washington, Smino, Hiatus Kaiyote, Sir, Little Dragon, Toro y Moi, Musiq Soulchild, India.Arie, Macy Gray, Talib Kweli, Roy Ayers, Dead Prez, Slum Village, Dwele Joe Kay, Ravyn Lenae, Phony Ppl, Bilal, Goapele, Fousheé, Free Nationals, Yussef Dayes, Charlotte Day Wilson, Domi & JD Beck, Unusual Demont, Daydream Masi, Blu & Exile and Jelani Aryeh.

A special presale will kick off on Friday (Dec. 3) at 1 p.m. ET for guests who sign up for early access passes here; after the presale, any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 5 p.m. ET. The original touring version of Smokin’ Grooves launched in 1996 and brought hip-hop to the suburbs as a counterbalance to the rock-heavy touring festivals of the time (Lollapalooza, Warped Tour, H.O.R.D.E.) with an equally star-studded line-up featuring The Fugees, Ziggy Marley, Cypress Hill, Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest and more.

The first iteration hit the road two more summers before flaming out and then making a brief return in 2002 for an amphitheater run with OutKast, Lauryn Hill, Jurassic 5 and DJ Shadow. Yet another reboot took place in 2018 at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California with Badu, The Roots, Yasiin Bey, H.E.R., Smino, Anderson .Paak, Phony Ppl, Thundercat and more.

Check out the lineup below.