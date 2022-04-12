Pickathon Returns In 2022 With Built To Spill, Valerie June, Goth Babe & More

The bucolic Pickathon Festival will return to Portland, Oregon’s Pendarvis Farm after a two-year pandemic hiatus with an eclectic lineup and a rebooted layout that will bring visitors even farther into the lush, forested Happy Valley grounds.

Among the rock, jazz, folk and indie acts slated to take the custom-built stages at the pioneering environmentally sustainable fest from Aug. 4-7 are: Built to Spill, Valerie June, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Goth Babe, Sons of Kemet, Sampa the Great, Cedric Burnside, Nubya Garcia, Faye Webster, Quantic and Nate Smith.

Organizers will also host the podcasts Chapo Trap House and The Archive Project and up-and-coming acts Bella White, Thee Sacred Souls, Lomelda, Inner Wave, Margo Cilker, L’Rain, Emma-Jean Thackray, Armand Hammer and more. According to a statement released on Tuesday (April 12), the two-decade-old event is getting a new look, with plans to “use the topography and natural setting of the site to design and build a series of neighborhoods that nestle deeper into the grounds of Pendarvis Farm.”

“It’s amazing to feel the energy of the community coming together,” Pickathon founder/director Zale Schoenborn said in a statement. “This is going to be the best Pickathon ever, between the new design, the lineup, and everything we’ve got planned. We’ve always dreamed about bringing together a decentralized, deep cut, genre-agnostic lineup like this. It took us a while to build all these connections to these different worlds, but it’s paying off now. The two years off because of COVID gave us the space to dream up the Pickathon we always imagined, and the outpouring of support from the community was the energy we needed to make it possible.”

According to a description of the revamped staging, “when the sun is high in the sky, festival goers will discover new forested music stages set under the natural shade of the evergreen trees of the Pacific Northwest. As the sun sets, they’ll move to meadows with sweeping vistas of Mt. Hood to enjoy open air programming on stages that come alive at night. Favorite stages like the Woods will return, but other stages will be new or updated giving a fresh perspective on the beloved festival grounds.”

Tickets for the festival — which also hosts stand-up comedy, literary readings, children’s programming, wellness events, art installations and a sampling of Portland’s acclaimed food and beverage offerings — are on sale here now.

See the 2022 Pickathon poster below.