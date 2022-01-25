Tyler The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, 50 Cent Top Parklife 2022 Festival Line-Up

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during weekend two, day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

A trio of rap heavyweights top the lineup for the 2022 Parklife Festival, with Tyler, the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion and 50 Cent slated to headline the event at Heaton Park in Manchester on June 11-12. The event took place last year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The full line-up, released on Tuesday (Jan. 25) also promises sets across eight stages from Lewis Capaldi, Chase & Status, Jamie XX, Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, Camelphat, Four Tet, Headie One, Jessie Ware, Arlo Parks, Pinkpanthress, Tems, Annie Mac, Gorgon City, The Blessed Madonna and many more. The Parklife presale will begin on Wednesday (Jan. 26), with the general onsale beginning on Thursday (Jan. 27).

The 2021 edition of the festival featured sets from Mercury Prize winners Skepta and Dave, as well as Megan, DaBaby, Young Thug, Disclosure, Cox, Jamie XX, Burna Boy, Kaytranada, slowthai and Little Simz, among others.

See the full lineup poster below.