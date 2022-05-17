My Chemical Romance, Future, Fall Out Boy, Jack White Top 2022 Music Midtown Lineup

The 2022 Music Midtown festival in Piedmont Park, Atlanta will feature a headlining slot from reunited emo legends My Chemical Romance. The Sept. 17-18 fest will also feature headlining slots from Future, Fall Out Boy and Jack White, as well as sets from Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, Phoenix, A Day to Remember, Turnstile, Louis the Child, 2 Chainz, Conan Gray, Quinn XCII and 100 Gecs.

Two-day general admission, GA+, VIP, and Super VIP Tickets will go on sale on Friday (May 20) at 10 a.m. ET here, with layaway plans starting at $19 down. VIP tickets include a dedicated entrance, VIP Lounge Access, preferred stage viewing areas, complementary beer and wine and air-conditioned restrooms; Super VIP also includes an air-conditioned lounge by the main stage with seating, a full premium complimentary bar, gourmet catered food, golf cart transportation between the main stage and stages in the meadow and more.

Among the other acts slated to play the 2022 Music Midtown are: Keshi, Denzel Curry, Alec Benjamin, Marc Rebillet, Key Glock, Hippo Campus, Ashe, The Midnight, Tinashe, Max, Baby Tate, Gayle, Sueco, Emo Night, Claire Rosinkranz, Maude Latour, Nightly, Charlotte Cardin, Redveil and Awfbeat.

MCR dropped their first new song since 2014’s “Fake Your Death” last week, the melancholy six-minute rave-up “The Foundations of Decay.” The band played the song for the first time live at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England on Monday night, where fans noted that the merch booth appeared to tip a possible theme for the band’s expected return around the theme “Swarm.” MCR broke up in 2013 and first announced plans for a reunion tour in the fall of 2019 and managed to play one show that December before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the outing to be pushed back multiple times; their North American tour is now slated to kick off on August 20 in Oklahoma City.

Check out the full lineup below.