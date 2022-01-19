Whose 2022 Las Vegas Residency Are You Most Excited About? Vote!

Between the 2022 Grammy Awards and the biggest pop stars’ new residencies, Las Vegas is the place to be in 2022.

It was already destined to be a hot spot this year when Adele — whose 30 single “Easy On Me” has spent nine nonconsecutive weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 — announced her “Weekends With Adele” residency, a 24-show run from the Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace twice a weekend from Jan. 21 through April 16.

On Wednesday (Jan. 19), Silk Sonic, the chart-topping dynamic duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, announced they are headed to Sin City for “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” a 13-show run beginning Feb. 25 from Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Katy Perry already kicked off her “PLAY” residency at the end of last month from The Theatre at Resorts World, which will continue in March. But she’s not the only American Idol judge in Vegas: Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have their own stints planned for early this year too.

So who would you pay to see in Vegas this year? Vote below!