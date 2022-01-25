Halsey, J. Cole and Kid Cudi to Headline 2022 Governors Ball Festival

Kid Cudi performs onstage during Day 1 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on Dec. 10, 2021 in San Bernardino, Calif.

The 2022 Governors Ball festival at Citi Field in Queens, New York, will feature headlining sets from J.Cole, Halsey and Kid Cudi. The June 10-12 event will also feature sets from Migos, Jack Harlos, Louis the Child, Black Pumas, Skepta, Beabadoobee, Flume, Roddy Ricch, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Playboi Carti, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Clairo, Becky G, Jazmine Sullivan, Japanese Breakfast, 100 Gecs and many more.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday (Jan. 27) at noon ET on the event’s website; a special presale for three-day and one-day passes and VIP tickets will open exclusively for Citi cardmembers from 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday (Jan. 25) through 11:59 a.m. ET on Thursday (Jan. 27). In a release announcing this year’s event, promoters Founders Entertainment also said that they’ll be donating $25,000 to the New York City Mayor’s Fund for the victims of January’s devastating Bronx apartment building fire that killed 17 and injured dozens of others; attendees can also support the victims of the blaze by donation to the relief effort via The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City.

Other artists slated to perform at this year’s Governors Ball include JPEGMAFIA, Coi Leray, Channel Tres, Joji, Still Woozy, ASHNIKKO, Chelsea Cutler, Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), Gus Dapperton, J.I.D, COIN, Soccer Mommy, Surf Curse, DUCKWRTH, Del Water Gap and more.

The festival celebrated its 10th anniversary in the fall with a show that featured headliners Post Malone, Billie Eilish and A$AP Rocky. As usual, the 2022 festival will feature a rich array of craft cocktails, beers, food, surprise pop-up performances and art installations.

Check out the poster with the full lineup below.