2022 Bourbon & Beyond Festival to Feature Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Greta Van Fleet & More

The Louisville, KY event will return after a pandemic lay-off in September.

Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet Alysse Gafkjen

Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond festival will return this fall after a pandemic lay-off with a jam-packed roster of headliners including Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White, Brandi Carlile, Alanis Morissette, Greta Van Fleet and many more.

The Danny Wimmer Presents event will unfold at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville from Sept. 15-18 with a mix of rock, blues, bluegrass, pop and Americana; this year’s fest has expanded into a four-day gathering for the first time. Among the other special sets on tap are a 50th anniversary celebration of the Doobie Brothers, which will feature members Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee.

For a number of the acts, the show will be their first trip to Louisville in a while, marking Pearl Jam’s return after 28 years and only their fourth-ever gig in the city; Jack White hasn’t visited since 2014 and KOL last played there in 2017. In addition to those headliners, the fest will also feature sets from: Father John Misty, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, St. Vincent, NEEDTOBREATHE, The Revivalists, Crowded House, Caamp, Japanese Breakfast, Elle King, Cold War Kids, Yola, Shakey Graves, Shovels &  Rope, Reignwolf and many more.

“Bourbon and Beyond is definitely one we are looking forward to,” said KOL’s Caleb Followill in a statement. “It has amazing food and obviously the best stuff to drink, I love both of those things. And sharing the stage over the four days with friends like Pearl Jam and Chris Stapleton makes us even more excited about it. We can’t wait!”
In addition to the music, the festival has made a name for itself thanks to its wide-ranging food and beverage offerings as well. This year’s edition will include The Louisville Cocktail Competition, a search for the “perfect cocktail infused with Kentucky bourbon,” as well as unique culinary experiences, demos and tastings from master distillers and celebrity chefs and, of course, a huge selection of bourbons to taste.
Check out the full lineup here.
