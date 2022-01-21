Metallica, The Strokes, Foo Fighters to Headline 2022 Boston Calling Festival

Metallica and The Strokes were named as headliners for the 2022 Boston Calling festival on Friday (Jan. 21), joining previously announced top-liners Foo Fighters at the event slated for Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29). The full lineup of 50-plus bands for this year’s edition also includes Haim, Avril Lavigne, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, The Struts, Grandson, Pom Pom Squad, Run the Jewels, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Black Pumas, Orville Peck, Weezer, Modest Mouse, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast and more.

The Strokes — playing their first show in Boston since 2006 — will take the stage at the Harvard Athletic Complex during the three-day event that was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday (Jan. 20), formerly announced headliners Rage Against the Machine dropped off the festival’s roster as they pushed their summer tour back in the midst of the current Omicron variant spike around the nation.

“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic. This year’s lineup is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene,” said Brian Appel, Boston Calling Events, LLC co-founder/CEO in a statement. “Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone come together on Memorial Day Weekend.”

Tickets for Boston Calling 2022 are on sale now on the event’s website.

Other acts booked for the festival include Paris Jackson, Mob Rich, KennyHoopla, Goose, Cults, Horsegirl, Paper Tigers and more.

See the full lineup below.