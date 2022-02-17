2022 Beale Street Music Festival Adds Weezer, Spoon, Death Cab For Cutie & More

The 2022 Beale Street Music Festival announced a number of additions to the lineup for its first edition in nearly three years. Among the names added to the roster of the three-day event that will set up at the Memphis Fairgrounds from April 29-May 1 include: Weezer, Counting Crows, Sarah McLachlan and Van Morrison.

The 44th edition of the event also tacked on sets from Death Cab For Cutie, Grace Potter, Spoon, Goose, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Stone Temple Pilots, Indigo Girls and JJ Grey & Mofro. They all join the previously announced acts that include the Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, Smashing Pumpkins, Modest Mouse, Lindsey Buckingham, Three 6 Mafia, Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby, Chevelle, Dirty Honey, NLE Choppa, Grouplove, Rival Sons, Waka Flocka Flame, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Robert Randolph & the Family Band, among others.

“After a three-year absence, we felt it was important to come back big,” James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May said in a statement. “The 2022 lineup is the biggest roster of the best touring artists in the festival’s history, with more surprises on the way and being Beale Street Music Festival, of course, there’s something for almost every musical taste.”

This year’s event, which reboots the beloved festival after it was forced to take two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has shifted locations temporarily to accommodate renovations taking place at Memphis’ Tom Lee Park, which sits at the foot of Beale Street. The most recent edition, in 2019, was highlighted by a surprise appearance from Miley Cyrus, who hopped up on stage to collaborate with Marc Cohn on a very special version of his 1991 hit, “Walking in Memphis.”

That year’s event also featured sets from the Dave Matthews Band, The Killers, G-Eazy, Cardi B, Khalid, OneRepublic, Gary Clark Jr., India.Arie, Chvrches, Lil Dicky and more. The festival is part of the month-long Memphis in May held in Tennessee, which also includes the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, the Honored Country Salute to Ghana and the Great American River Run.

See the full lineup for this year’s Beale Street Music Festival below.