Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, Lil Nas X, Paramore to Headline 2022 Austin City Limits Festival

Paramore, Lil Nas X, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves and Flume will headline the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival. This year’s event will take place over two weekends at the city’s downtown Zilker Park, with bands playing across 9 stages on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16.

The eclectic lineup will also feature: Diplo, ZHU, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Wallows, Jazmine Sullivan, Tobe Nwigwe, The War on Drugs, Spoon, Conan Gray, Goose, Oliver Tree, Lil Durk (weekend one only), James Blake (weekend one only) and Phoenix (weekend two only). 3-day Tickets go on sale today (May 10) at 1 p.m. ET here, with layaway plans starting at $25 down and 3-day general admission tickets for both weekends available here.

In addition to Zach Bryan (weekend one only), Sabrina Claudio, PinkPanthress, Wet Leg (weekend two only), L’Impératrice, Genesis Owusu, Cimafunk (weekend one only), Jake Wesley Rogers and Charlotte Cardin (weekend one only), the festival will once again pay tribute to its deep Lone Star roots via the Chicks and Musgraves, as well as Robert Glasper, Teezo Touchdown (weekend two only), Asleep at the Wheel (weekend one only), Buffalo Nichols, Joshua Ray Walker (weekend one only), Sarah & The Sundays (weekend one only), Eric Tessmer (weekend one only), Darkbird (weekend one only), Primo the Alien (weekend one only) and more.

The lineup for the Austin Kiddie Limits will be announced soon, with music fans ages 8 and under admitted free of charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Check out the full 2022 ACL lineup below.