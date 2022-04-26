×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Rage Against the Machine, Muse and Glass Animals to Play Spain’s Andalucia Big Festival

It will be Rage's first show in Malaga in a quarter century.

Rage Against the Machine
Rage Against the Machine Robin Harper

Rage Against the Machine have joined the lineup of the inaugural Andalucia Big Festival in September, marking the band’s first show in the Spanish city of Malaga in 25 years. The group will perform alongside Glass Animals, Muse and Jamiroquai at the event that will take place in Malaga at Sacaba Beach on Sept. 8, 9 and 10.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Glass Animals

Jamiroquai

Muse

See latest videos, charts and news

Among the other acts slated to appear at ABF are: Aurora, Gus Dapperton, Biffy Clyro, Years & Years, Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini, Michael Kiwanuka, Kevin Morby, Aurora, Yard Act, Lucy Dacus, Run the Jewels, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Los Planetas and more. Tickets for the festival from the organizers of the Mad Cool Festival will go on sale on Friday (April 29) here.

Related

Jimin

Big Hit Explains BTS' Jimin's Apartment Seizure Was the Result of Paperwork Snafu

The Mad Cool team will double down on that September weekend by also hosting a one-day sister festival in Madrid on Sept. 10, Mad Cool Sunset, which will feature another headlining set from Rage, as well as performances from Biffy Clyro, Glass Animals, Stereophonics, Run the Jewels, Kurt Vile and more.

The original Mad Cool festival will also be back in Madrid this summer from July 6-10 with a jam-packed lineup of huge stars, including headliners Metallica, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Muse, Queens of the Stone Age, Kings of Leon, Florence & the Machine, Pixies and Jack White, as well as Chvrches, Carly Rae Jepsen, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Yungblud, Deftones, St. Vincent, Foals, Alt-J, The War on Drugs, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Royal Blood, Zara Larsson, Leon Bridges, Animal Collective, Black Pumas, Local Natives, Princess Nokia, The Struts and many more.

Check out the full lineups below.

 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad