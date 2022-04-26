Rage Against the Machine, Muse and Glass Animals to Play Spain’s Andalucia Big Festival

Rage Against the Machine have joined the lineup of the inaugural Andalucia Big Festival in September, marking the band’s first show in the Spanish city of Malaga in 25 years. The group will perform alongside Glass Animals, Muse and Jamiroquai at the event that will take place in Malaga at Sacaba Beach on Sept. 8, 9 and 10.

Among the other acts slated to appear at ABF are: Aurora, Gus Dapperton, Biffy Clyro, Years & Years, Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini, Michael Kiwanuka, Kevin Morby, Aurora, Yard Act, Lucy Dacus, Run the Jewels, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Los Planetas and more. Tickets for the festival from the organizers of the Mad Cool Festival will go on sale on Friday (April 29) here.

The Mad Cool team will double down on that September weekend by also hosting a one-day sister festival in Madrid on Sept. 10, Mad Cool Sunset, which will feature another headlining set from Rage, as well as performances from Biffy Clyro, Glass Animals, Stereophonics, Run the Jewels, Kurt Vile and more.

The original Mad Cool festival will also be back in Madrid this summer from July 6-10 with a jam-packed lineup of huge stars, including headliners Metallica, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Muse, Queens of the Stone Age, Kings of Leon, Florence & the Machine, Pixies and Jack White, as well as Chvrches, Carly Rae Jepsen, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Yungblud, Deftones, St. Vincent, Foals, Alt-J, The War on Drugs, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Royal Blood, Zara Larsson, Leon Bridges, Animal Collective, Black Pumas, Local Natives, Princess Nokia, The Struts and many more.

Check out the full lineups below.