Zach Bryan, ‘Wednesday’ Music Reign on Top TV Songs Chart

Zach Bryan and songs featured in Netflix’s new series Wednesday rule Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for November 2022.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of November 2022.

Bryan claims the top two spots of the November 2022 list thanks to two different TV shows. “Something in the Orange” reigns after being heard in the Nov. 4 episode of CBS’ new series Fire Country, while “The Good I’ll Do,” featured in the Nov. 27 episode of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, starts at No. 2.

In November 2022, “Orange” received 73.3 million official on-demand U.S. streams and 17,000 downloads, while “Good” racked up 6.7 million streams and 6,000 downloads, according to Luminate.

“Orange” has peaked thus far at No. 12 on the multi-metric Billboard Hot 100, while “Good” re-entered the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Country Songs lists upon the Yellowstone synch and has peaked at Nos. 25 and 35, respectively, while also reigning on the Rock Digital Song Sales and Country Digital Song Sales surveys dated Dec. 10.

Bryan is followed by a trio of songs heard in Wednesday, which premiered its first season in full on Nov. 23. Beach House’s “Space Song,” heard in episode three, leads the pack at No. 3 with 15.7 million streams and 1,000 downloads, followed by episode three’s Apocalyptica cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” (299,000 streams, 1,000 downloads) and episode four’s “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps (947,000 streams, 3,000 downloads) at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

“Space” has concurrently re-entered the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at No. 13, while “Muck” reached No. 1 on Alternative Digital Song Sales.

See the full top 10, also featuring music from The Handmaid’s Tale, 1899, The Resident, Warrior Nun and Young Royals, below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)