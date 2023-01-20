Zach Bryan Ties Record for Most Weeks Spent at No. 1 on Country Songwriters Chart

Zach Bryan spends a 31st total week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Songwriters chart (dated Jan. 21), tying Ashley Gorley for the most weeks spent on top since the chart’s launch in 2019.

Bryan, who has ruled for the past 23 consecutive weeks, matches the mark on the strength of five writing credits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, led by his breakthrough single “Something in the Orange.” The track tallies a third week at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs, as it reaches the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, rising 11-10.

Here’s a look at all five of Bryan’s songwriting credits on the latest Hot Country Songs chart, all of which he wrote solo and recorded, and which contribute to his placement on Country Songwriters:

Rank, Title:

No. 1, “Something in the Orange”

No. 27, “Oklahoma Smoke Show”

No. 32, “Burn, Burn, Burn”

No. 41, “Sun to Me”

No. 45, “The Good I’ll Do”

As Bryan ties Gorley for the most weeks logged at No. 1 on Country Songwriters, here’s an updated look at the artists with the most weeks spent on top:

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Country Songwriters:

31, Zach Bryan

31, Ashley Gorley

18, Blanco Brown

15, Luke Combs

14, Morgan Wallen

13, Taylor Swift

10, Josh Thompson

9, HARDY

8, Josh Jenkins

7, Josh Osborne

5, Laura Veltz

On Billboard’s Country Producers chart, Joey Moi continues his domination as he extends his record-run at No. 1 to 91 weeks. He sports seven production credits on Hot Country Songs, via Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” (No. 2), “Wasted on You” (No. 5) and “Thought You Should Know” (No. 6); HARDY’s “Wait in the Truck,” featuring Lainey Wilson (No. 11); and Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” (No. 21), “Tennessee Fan” (No. 26) and “Days That End in Why” (No. 38).

The weekly Country Songwriters and Country Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot Country Songs chart. As with Billboard’s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Country Songwriters and Country Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.