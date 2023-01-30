Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange’ Hits No. 1 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart

In its 40th week on the chart, Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” tops Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs survey for the first time, lifting from No. 2 to No. 1 on the ranking dated Feb. 4.

“Orange” accumulated 17.2 million official U.S. streams (up 2%), 4.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 5%) and 4,000 downloads sold (up 1%) in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The song’s 40-frame trip to No. 1 is tied for the fourth-steadiest in the history of the chart, which began in 2009, alongside the rise of Bastille’s “Pompeii” in 2014. The only songs to build support over longer stretches? Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” (60 weeks, 2020-21), twenty one pilots‘ “Ride” (47, 2015-16) and Passenger’s “Let Her Go” (43, 2013-14).

Most Time to No. 1 From Debut on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs

60 weeks, “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals (first week at No. 1 in 2021)

47, “Ride,” twenty one pilots (2016)

43, “Let Her Go,” Passenger (2014)

40, “Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan (2023)

40, “Pompeii,” Bastille (2014)

39, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It,” Panic! at the Disco (2019)

39, “Whatever It Takes,” Imagine Dragons (2018)

35, “Stressed Out,” twenty one pilots (2016)

32, “Ex’s & Oh’s,” Elle King (2015)

30, “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man (2017)

“Orange” is Bryan’s first No. 1 on the chart. Bryan first made the tally in 2020 with “Heading South,” which eventually peaked at No. 27 in March 2021.

“Orange” concurrently spends its fifth week atop the Hot Country Songs list. On the all-format Billboard Hot 100, it rises 13-11, after reaching No. 10 two weeks earlier. It also bullets at its No. 27 high on Country Airplay with 4.2 million impressions (up 5%).

“Orange” is the lead radio single from American Heartbreak, Bryan’s third studio album and major-label debut, released on Belting Bronco/Warner Records. The set debuted and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 last June 4 and ranks at No. 9 on the latest survey with 23,000 equivalent album units earned. It has earned 1.2 million units to date.