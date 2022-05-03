Zach Bryan Rules Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to ‘Something in the Orange’ Debut

Zach Bryan performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Zach Bryan jumps from No. 9 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated May 7) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his new single, “Something in the Orange.”

The track, released via Belting Bronco/Warner Records, opens at No. 4 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, No. 11 on Hot Country Songs and No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100. It bows with 8.8 million official U.S. streams and 2,000 downloads sold in its first week, ending April 28, according to Luminate.

The song marks the Oklahoma-raised singer-songwriter’s highest-charting hit on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and second top 10, after “From Austin” bowed and peaked at No. 9 in March. It’s also his highest-placing Hot Country Songs entry and his first on the Hot 100.

Notably, “Orange” makes the highest entrance on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs this year, one-upping the No. 5 arrival of Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear’s “Make Up Sex” in April.

Elsewhere on Emerging Artists, Fontaines D.C. re-enter at No. 5 as their new LP Skinty Fia starts at No. 38 on Top Album Sales with 5,000 copies sold. The act reached No. 3 on Emerging Artists in 2020 when its A Hero’s Death hit No. 16 on the sales survey.

Plus, Jimin and Ha Sungwoon debut at Nos. 12 and 13 on Emerging Artists, respectively, thanks to their new collaboration “With You.” The track launches at No. 1 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart with 9,800 downloads sold. Jimin is part of BTS, while Ha Sungwoon is a member of Wanna One.

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard‘s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

