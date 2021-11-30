Zac Brown Band’s ‘Same Boat’ Floats to No. 1 on Country Airplay Chart

Zac Brown Band notches its 14th No. 1, and first in over five years, on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart as “Same Boat” sails from No. 4 to the top of the tally dated Dec. 4. In the week ending Nov. 28, the song increased by 9% to 28.2 million audience impressions, according to MRC Data.

Frontman Zac Brown penned the track with Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton.

“We wrote ‘Same Boat’ to help remind us of what we have in common and what makes us human,” Brown tells Billboard. “I’m really grateful that our fans are listening and connecting with that feeling of togetherness and unity. It’s what makes our country great, and gives us all a little hope this holiday season.”

The song is the first single from Zac Brown Band’s seventh studio album, The Comeback. The set arrived at No. 3 on Top Country Albums in October (with 19,000 equivalent album units), marking the outfit’s 12th top 10.

“Same Boat” is the group’s first Country Airplay No. 1 since April 2016, when “Beautiful Drug” led for a week. The band followed with two No. 14-peaking singles, “Castaway” (August 2016) and “My Old Man” (July 2017), before returning to the summit.

Zac Brown Band ties Rascal Flatts for the most Country Airplay No. 1s among groups of three or more members, dating to the survey’s January 1990 launch. Lady A follows with 11 leaders. (Kenny Chesney leads all acts with 31 No. 1s.)

“Same Boat” is also Zac Brown Band’s first Country Airplay leader since the act signed with Warner Music Nashville in a partnership with the group’s label, Home Grown Music, in April. The band launched its major label career in 2008 on Atlantic Records and scored its first No. 1 that December with its first entry, “Chicken Fried.”

“Same Boat” concurrently returns to the top 10 on the airplay-, sales- and streaming-based Hot Country Songs chart, up 12-9, after hitting No. 8 on the Nov. 20 ranking. The song drew 4.9 million U.S. streams and sold 800 downloads in the week ending Nov. 25.

TWO FOR ‘TOO’ Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” dominates Hot Country Songs for a second week, after it soared in atop the chart dated Nov. 27 as her ninth No. 1.

The song, from Swift’s re-recorded LP Red (Taylor’s Version), maintains its reign driven most heavily by 25.8 million streams.

Meanwhile, Swift’s current country radio single, “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” featuring Chris Stapleton, pushes 42-38 on Country Airplay (1.9 million impressions, up 19%).

Stapleton is also featured on a Country Airplay entry by another superstar, Adele, as “Easy on Me” ranks at No. 51 (915,000 in audience). Simultaneously, his latest solo single, “You Should Probably Leave,” holds at its No. 10 high (17.2 million, up 12%).