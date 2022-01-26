Yuuri Announces English-Language Version of J-Pop Hit ‘Dryflower’

Breakout J-pop singer-songwriter Yuuri is set to release the English-language version of his smash hit song “Dryflower,” under the title “Dried Flower (English ver.)” on Feb. 1.

The original Japanese version is one of the most popular J-pop songs from last year, topping the 2021 year-end Billboard Japan Hot 100 list and becoming the fastest track by a Japanese artist to sail past 500 million streams.

The 27-year-old musician has steadily expanded his reach outside of his home country with his uniquely resonant vocals, through YouTube’s THE FIRST TAKE channel that offers stripped-down live performances by various artists. Yuuri will be releasing the English cover in response to numerous requests from non-Japanese speakers for an international version of the heartrending breakup song.