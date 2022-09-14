YUNGBLUD Scores First Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart

YUNGBLUD lands his first top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Sept. 17) – and his best sales week yet – as his self-titled third studio album debuts at No. 3 with 13,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 8, according to Luminate.

The set also makes a splash across further Billboard album charts, bowing in the top 10 on Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Top Current Album Sales, Tastemaker Albums and Vinyl Albums.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums rank the week’s most popular rock and alternative, rock, and alternative releases, respectively, by equivalent album units. Top Current Albums lists the week’s top-selling current albums (excluding older albums, referred to as catalog). Tastemaker Albums ranks the best-selling albums at independent and small chain record stores.

Of YUNGBLUD’s 13,000 copies sold in its first week, physical sales comprise 12,000 (6,500 on vinyl; 5,500 on CD and a negligible sum on cassette) and digital downloads comprise 1,000.

YUNGBLUD sold well at independent record stores, as the album debuts at No. 2 on the Tastemakers Albums chart, with nearly 5,000 sold via indie retailers. (Tastemakers ranks the top-selling albums of the week at indie stores.) The album’s sales were bolstered at indies by eight in-store performances during the tracking week by YUNGBLUD (dubbed by the artist as the American as F**k In-Store Tour).

Additionally, the set also bows at No. 2 on the Vinyl Albums chart, with 6,500 sold via vinyl LP (50% of the album’s overall first week sales).

Megadeth’s The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! arrives at No. 1 on Top Album Sales with 45,000 sold – marking the first chart-topper for the rock band on the 31-year-old chart. The act had previously gone as high as No. 2, twice, with Countdown to Extinction in 1992 and Dystopia in 2016. The new album also opens at No. 1 on Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Current Album Sales and Tastemaker Albums.

TWICE’s Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album falls 1-2 in its second week on Top Album Sales (24,000; down 74%). Silk Sonic – the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – dips 3-4 with its An Evening With Silk Sonic (10,000; down 73%), Harry Styles’ chart-topping Harry’s House rises 8-5 (8,000; up 10%), Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers falls 2-6 (nearly 8,000; down 80%) and ENHYPEN’s former leader Manifesto: Day 1 is a non-mover at No. 7 (7,000; down 11%).

Jon Pardi clocks his third top 10 on Top Album Sales as Mr. Saturday Night starts at No. 8 with 5,000 sold. SEVENTEEN’s former No. 1 SEVENTEEN 4th Album Repackage: Sector 17 rises 14-9 with nearly 5,000 (down 5%).

King’s X closes out the new top 10 as the rock band’s first studio album in 14 years, Three Sides of One, debuts at No. 10 with 4,000 sold. It’s the first top 10 on the 31-year-old tally for the act.

In the week ending Sept. 8, there were 1.658 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 5.7% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.292 million (down 6.5%) and digital albums comprised 367,000 (down 2.6%).

There were 606,000 CD albums sold in the week ending Sept. 8 (down 9.4% week-over-week) and 677,000 vinyl albums sold (down 3.5%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 23.476 million (down 8.5% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 26.545 million (up 0.2%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 64.543 million (down 8.2% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 50.377 million (down 4%) and digital album sales total 14.166 million (down 20.6%).