Yungblud On Track For U.K. Albums Chart Crown

Yungblud is in the home straight for what could be a second U.K. albums chart crown.

The Doncaster, England-born alternative rocker leads the midweek chart with Yungblood, the followup to his second studio album Weird, which hit No. 1 in 2020.

When Weird hit the summit, Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) hit on a novel way to thank his fans. He melted his Official Albums Chart No. 1 trophy, from which he made 150 bespoke safety pins to hand out to his followers.

Yungblud is one of several new albums eyeing a U.K. top 10 berth. Coming in at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Chart Update is Megadeth’s sixteenth studio LP The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead. If it holds its course, The Sick will give the U.S. trash metal veterans a career best, and their first top 10 since 1994’s Youthanasia peaked at No. 6.

Also new at the midway point, Midpoint, the third studio effort from Keane frontman Tom Chaplin. It’s on track for a No. 3 start.

Meanwhile, former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett could grab a top 5 debut with Genesis Revisited Live – Seconds Out & More, new at No. 4 on the midweek survey. The 72-year-old singer, songwriter and record producer already has 12 U.K. Top 40 albums to his name.

Finally, Foo Fighters’ career retrospective Best Of You – Greatest Hits leaps 30 spots to No. 32 on the chart blast, following the Foos’ all-star tribute to the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died away earlier this year aged 50.

The tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium last Saturday (Sept. 3) featured performances from members of Metallica, Queen, Paul McCartney, AC/DC, plus Nile Rodgers and Liam Gallagher and a cameo on drums by Hawkins’ son Shane.

Best of You peaked at No. 4 following its original release in 2004.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday.