YoungBoy Never Broke Again Becomes Youngest Artist to Score 100 Career Hot 100 Entries

YoungBoy Never Broke Again makes history on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated May 6), as he becomes the youngest artist in the chart’s history to tally 100 career Hot 100 hits.

The rapper adds his 100th total entry as “Big Truck” rolls in at No. 100. The song, released via Never Broke Again/Motown/Capitol Records, debuts with 6.6 million official U.S. streams April 21-27, according to Luminate. It’s on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s new album Don’t Try This at Home, which debuts at No. 5 on the latest Billboard 200 with 60,000 equivalent album units, marking his 14th top 10.

YoungBoy is the 13th act the Hot 100’s nearly 65-year history to chart 100 or more entries, and the newest member of the club since Lil Baby joined in April 2022. Before that, Justin Bieber reached the milestone in 2021, after Chris Brown, Future and Taylor Swift in 2020.

At 23 years, six months and two weeks old, YoungBoy is, aptly, the youngest artist to ever score 100 entries at the time of achieving the feat. Lil Baby previously held the honor, then at 27 years, four months and two weeks. Bieber was the youngest before Lil Baby (27 years, four months and three weeks), as he surpassed Drake (28 years, 11 months and two weeks, in 2015).

Here’s an updated look at the 13 acts with 100 or more career entries on the Hot 100, which began on Aug. 4, 1958.

Total Billboard Hot 100 Hits:

294, Drake

207, Glee Cast

189, Taylor Swift

184, Lil Wayne

161, Future

141, Kanye West

134, Lil Baby

128, Nicki Minaj

114, Chris Brown

109, Elvis Presley

105, Jay-Z

105, Justin Bieber

100, YoungBoy Never Broke Again

As for who’s next in line after YoungBoy for the honor: Eminem (currently at 95 Hot 100 entries), The Weeknd (93), James Brown (91), Travis Scott (89), Lil Uzi Vert (86), Beyoncé, Young Thug (81 each), 21 Savage (79) and Juice WRLD (77).

Of YoungBoy’s 100 total entries, 12 have reached the top 40 and one has hit the top 10: “Bandit,” with Juice WRLD, peaked at No. 10 in 2019. YoungBoy first appeared on the Hot 100 dated Sept. 2, 2017, when his track “Untouchable” debuted and peaked at No. 95. He reached the top 40 for the first time in his fourth visit, with “Outside Today” in February 2018 (No. 31 peak).

Elvis Presley, whose career predates the Hot 100’s 1958 launch, was the first artist to achieve 100 hits on the survey. He reached the milestone in 1975 with “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” which peaked at No. 35.

While it’s rare for artists to chart triple-digit entries on the Hot 100, it’s become a more regular occurrence since the ranking began including streaming figures (which make up the chart’s data mix with radio airplay and sales). As such, certain acts have been able to achieve high totals of Hot 100 hits after releasing high-profile albums. The model contrasts with prior decades, when acts generally promoted one single at a time in the physical-only marketplace and on radio. That shift in consumption helps explain why artists have been able to increase their career entry and top 10 totals over short spans in recent years.