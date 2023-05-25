YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s ‘Richest Opp’ Debuts at No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Just three weeks after YoungBoy Never Broke Again last ruled Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, the rapper is back in command as his newest album, Richest Opp, debuts at No. 1 on the list dated May 27. The set launches with 51,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending May 18, according to Luminate.

Explore Explore YoungBoy Never Broke Again See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Richest Opp gives YoungBoy Never Broke Again his ninth No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and comes just three weeks after his eighth, Don’t Try This at Home. The three-week window between new champs is the shortest gap for any artist since March 2017, when Future posted two new No. 1s – a self-titled album and HENDRXX – in consecutive weeks.

Notably, Richest Opp’s entrance gives YoungBoy Never Broke Again his 19th top 10 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and breaks him from a tie with Nas (18) for the second-most top 10s by a rapper in the list’s history. Only Jay-Z, with 21 top 10s, claims more.

As with all YoungBoy Never Broke Again releases, streaming powers nearly all the first-week, 51,000 units, with 50,000 of them from that consumption method. The unit figure equals 74.37 million official on-demand streams of the album’s 17 songs. Traditional album sales contribute 500 of the remaining balance, with a sliver of negligible units deriving from track-equivalent album units. (One unit equals the following levels of consumption: one album sale, 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams for a song on the album.)

With Richest Opp now part of the rapper’s collection, here’s a recap of all of YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s No. 1s on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Each of his leaders debuted at No. 1 and held the rank for one week.

Title, Date Reached No. 1

AI Youngboy 2, Oct. 26, 2019

Still Flexin, Still Steppin, March 7, 2020

38 Baby 2, May 9, 2020

Top, Sept. 26, 2020

Sincerely, Kentrell, Oct. 9, 2021

Colors, Feb. 5, 2022

The Last Slimeto, Aug. 20, 2022

Don’t Try This at Home, May 6, 2023

Richest Opp, May 27, 2023

Elsewhere, Richest Opp opens at No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart and at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

As Richest Opp arrives, eight of its tracks debut on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. “Bitch Let’s Do It” leads the pack, at No. 17, followed by “F–k the Industry, Pt. 2” (No. 28), “I Heard” (No. 31), “I Got That Shit” (No. 32), “Hurt My Heart” (No. 34), “Dirty Thug” (No. 35), “Free Meechy” (No. 43) and “Just Flow” (No. 50).