Hot 100 First-Timers: Young Miko Arrives With Breakthrough Feid Collab ‘Classy 101’

Young Miko is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist as she scores her first entry on the July 1-dated chart with her collaboration with Feid, “Classy 101.”

The song, released March 30 via Universal Music Latino/UMLE, debuts at No. 99 with 5.5 million official U.S. streams (up 11%) and 1.5 million radio audience impressions (up 11%) in the June 16-22 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The team-up also rises 19-15 on Hot Latin Songs in its 12th week on the chart. Radio-wise, it re-enters Latin Rhythm Airplay at No. 24 (after reaching No. 23).

The song’s worldwide profile also continues to surge, as the track rises 22-19 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and 29-24 on the Billboard Global 200, with 33.5 million streams (up 7%) globally.

“Classy 101” is Young Miko’s first song to reach a U.S.-based Billboard chart. It first appeared at No. 29 on the April 15-dated Hot Latin Songs survey. Before that, she charted once before with her solo hit “Lisa.” The song debuted and peaked at No. 147 on Global Excl. U.S. in March.

Young Miko (real name María Victoria Ramírez de Arellano), 24, from Añasco, Puerto Rico, worked as a tattoo artist and studied at the University of Puerto Rico before releasing music. She dropped her debut EP, Trap Kitty, in July 2022 through The Wave Music Group. She has also collaborated with prominent names in Latin music: Arcángel, Brray, Caleb Callloway, Omar Courtz, Chris Jeday, Jowell & Randy, Lyanno and Casper Magico, among others. She also appears on Yandel’s latest LP Resistencia, on the song “Cuando Te Toca,” released in January.

Young Miko is currently on the road on her Trap Kitty World Tour, which runs through October.