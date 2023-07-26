YOASOBI Holds at No. 1, Jung Kook at No. 2 on Japan Hot 100

YOASOBI’s “Idol” extends its record stay atop the Billboard Japan Hot 100 on the chart dated July 26, now at 15 consecutive weeks.

The Oshi no Ko opener has dominated the Japan Hot 100 since it first took the top spot on the April 19 list, and while overall points are on the decline, it continues its reign over streaming (17,831,823 streams, 15 straight weeks at No. 1), and karaoke (9 straight weeks at No. 1), while also returning to the top spot for video views from No. 2. The track also continues to perform well in downloads (16,369 units, No. 2) and radio airplay (No. 17).

Also holding at No. 2 this week is Jung Kook’s “Seven” featuring Latto. The first solo single by the BTS member dropped July 14 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on the chart dated July 29. The track is the second solo project by a member of the K-pop group to hit No. 1 on the list, following Jimin’s “Like Crazy.” In Japan, “Seven” comes in at No. 2 for streaming (14,601,063 streams, three times more than last week), No. 4 for downloads (12,656 units), and No. 2 for video.

Kenshi Yonezu’s “Chikyuugi” (Spinning Globe) debuts at No. 3 this week. The theme of Studio Ghibli’s latest animated movie The Boy and the Heron by Hayao Miyazaki dropped July 17, three days after the movie opened in Japanese theaters. The song comes in at No. 1 for downloads (34,423 units), No. 11 for streaming (5,417,188 streams), and No. 4 for radio. The music video was released on Wednesday (July 26), adding some more fuel towards the song’s performance on next week’s chart.

Veteran pop-rock band Southern All Stars’ “Bon-giri Koiuta” bows at No. 7. The track is the first of three consecutive releases spanning three months celebrating the group’s 45th anniversary this year. It’s off to a strong start, coming in at No. 3 for downloads (16,317 units), No. 1 for radio, and No. 48 for video.

Tatsuya Kitani’s “Where Our Blue Is” slips 4-3 this week. The CD version of the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 opener went on sale during the chart week, and the track comes in at No. 6 for sales, No. 5 for downloads (10,046 units), and No. 3 for streaming (8,215,198 streams). While it dropped slightly on the Japan Hot 100, the track jumps 15-5 for radio and 28-8 for video, collecting points in a balanced way overall.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

