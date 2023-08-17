YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Tops Japan Hot 100 for 18th Week, Tatsuya Kitani’s ‘Where Our Blue Is’ Rises to No. 2

YOASOBI’s “Idol” extends its record-breaking streak at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 on the chart dated Aug. 16, now at 18 consecutive weeks atop the tally.

Ayase and ikura of YOASOBI are keeping themselves busy performing at a different music festival each weekend this month — after returning from performing at 88rising’s Head in the Clouds in Los Angeles, the pair took the stage at the Rock in Japan Festival on Aug. 13 as the headlining act closing out the five-day event, and are set to headline Summer Sonic on Saturday (Aug. 19) as the last act to hit the Mountain Stage.

“Idol” continues to rule downloads, streaming, video views and karaoke although it’s on the decline in terms of overall points. The Oshi no Ko opener slips 17-24 for radio but total points add up to around 1.7 times the track at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100.

Tatsuya Kitani’s “Where Our Blue Is” climbs 4-2 this week after the rising singer-songwriter performed the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 opener at Rock in Japan on Aug. 10. The track holds at No. 3 for downloads with 10,149 units and rises 3-2 for streaming with 9,982,812 weekly streams. The song is faring well in all but radio this week: staying at No. 38 for physical sales, rising 8-6 for video, 74-62 for karaoke, falling 27-32 for radio.

Jung Kook’s “Seven” featuring Latto continues to hold at No. 3. The track falls 14-17 for downloads with 2,940 units, 2-3 for streaming with 9,808,590 streams, 9-16 for radio, and holds at No. 3 for video.

Two songs debut in the top 10 this week. Kanjani Eight’s “Okami to Suisei” (Wolf and the Comet) bows at No. 4, selling 150,848 copies in its first week after dropping Aug. 9. Meychan’s “Enjoy,” written by Yuzu’s Yujin Kitagawa, launches at No. 6 after hitting No. 4 for streaming with 9,025,257 streams, boosted by an online event and a campaign to win autographs and other prizes.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Aug. 7 to 13, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.