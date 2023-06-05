YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Surges to No. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart

YOASOBI’s “Idol” soars to No. 1, from No. 6, on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey (dated June 10). The song, originally sung in Japanese, hit the top 10 six weeks earlier and now becomes the duo’s first leader on the list following the May 26 release of its English-language version.

Plus, Taylor Swift’s “Karma” bounds 96-6 on the Global 200. After it originally spent a week in the top 10, at No. 10, upon its debut last November, concurrent with the chart start of parent album Midnights, the song hits a new high following the May 26 release of its remix with featured artist Ice Spice, and the wide premiere of its official video May 27.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which started in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

YOASOBI’s “Idol” vaults 6-1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 45.7 million streams (up 14%) and 24,000 sold (up 39%) outside the U.S. May 26-June 1. The song, originally sung in Japanese, hit the top 10 six weeks before and now marks the twosome’s first leader on the list following the May 26 release of its English-language version.

Given its initial version, “Idol” becomes the first song originally performed in Japanese to top the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The track – the opening theme of the Japanese anime series Oshi no Ko – previously became the second Global Excl. U.S. top 10 for the Japanese duo of Ayase and Ikura, after “Yoru Ni Kakeru” hit No. 6 (amid an 87-week run on the ranking) in 2021. As previously reported, “Idol” has spent seven weeks running at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100.

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” dips to No. 2 after two weeks atop the Global Excl. U.S. chart; Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” retreats to No. 3, after four weeks at its No. 2 high; Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 4, following a record-tying (with Harry Styles’ “As It Was”) 13 weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January; and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” keeps at No. 5, after reaching No. 2.

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” rebounds to No. 1, from No. 2, on the Billboard Global 200. It rules for a fourth total week, having become the ranking’s first leader for the regional Mexican genre. It drew 76.9 million streams (down 3%) and sold 2,000 (up 2%) worldwide May 26-June 1.

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” jumps to a new No. 2 Global 200 high, from No. 4; Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” is steady at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” rises 5-4, after 12 weeks on top in January-April; and Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” backtracks to No. 5 from No. 1, where it launched a week earlier.

Plus, Taylor Swift’s “Karma,” featuring Ice Spice, skyrockets 96-6 on the Global 200, up 224% to 49.6 million streams and 611% to 17,000 sold worldwide. After it first spent a week in the top 10, at No. 10, upon its debut last November, the song, originally released on Swift’s album Midnights, roars to a new high following the May 26 arrival of its remix with Ice Spice, and the wide premiere of its official video May 27 (at midnight each day).

The song is one of Swift’s 14 Global 200 top 10s. Ice Spice is now credited on “Karma” on the chart, as the remix accounts for over half the song’s consumption in the tracking week. She notches her second top 10, after “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” with PinkPantheress, hit No. 3 in March.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated June 10, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (June 6). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard’s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.