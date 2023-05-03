YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Scores Third Week at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

YOASOBI’s “Idol” logs its third consecutive week atop the Billboard Japan Hot 100 on the chart dated May 3.

Last week, “Idol” stayed at No. 1 after surging in streaming, video views, and other metrics — scoring an 83.7 percent increase in overall points. The Oshi no Ko opener maintains its momentum this week, racking up 25,783,683 streams (26.6 percent gain) and 9,030,423 views (7.6 percent gain) to dominate streaming and video. Overall points for the track increased by 17.3 percent this week and reached 23,211. With 25,783,683 weekly streams this tracking week, YOASOBI’s “Idol” ranks second on the all-time record behind BTS’s “Butter” that clocked in at 29,935,364 streams on the week of June 2, 2021. Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” follows at No. 3 with 21,708,199 weekly streams (Nov. 23, 2022).

BE:FIRST‘s “Smile Again” bows at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100 after taking the top spot for downloads and preventing the soaring “Idol” from holding for a second week. The ballad also rules radio and comes in at No. 2 for physical sales, streaming, and video, scoring high in each metric to reach a total of 19,494 points, but this wasn’t enough to overturn the point difference between YOASOBI’s hit in streaming and video.

AKB48‘s “Doushitemo kimi ga suki da” (“I just love you so much”) debuts at No. 3 on the Japan Hot 100, launching with 473,635 copies to hit No. 1 for sales. The 61st single by the girl group, its first after switching labels to Universal Music Japan, sold more CDs in its first week than the previous single, “Hisashiburi no Lip Gloss,” released last October (429,419 copies) but couldn’t supplement this lead with the other metrics. Total points for this track added up to 7,219, far behind the two top songs competing at a high level this week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Apr. 24 to 30, see here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.