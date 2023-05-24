YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Logs Sixth Week Atop Japan Hot 100

YOASOBI’s “Idol” dominates the Billboard Japan Hot 100 for the sixth consecutive week, on the chart dated May 24.

While points for each metric of the chart’s measurement besides radio airplay are falling slightly for the track, it rules streaming and video views for the sixth straight week. On top of these two metrics, the song continues to show strength in downloads though it slips to No. 2.

Spitz’s “Utsukushii Hiré” also holds at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100, with points increasing in all metrics but karaoke. In particular, the Case Closed movie theme racked up 10,864,706 streams this week to exceed the weekly 10 million mark for the first time.

Travis Japan’s “Moving Pieces” debuts at No. 3 on the Japan Hot 100 this week, topping downloads with 38,006 units and hitting No. 20 for streaming with 4,431,520 streams. The track by the new boy band is at No. 44 for video and No. 50 for radio, leaving room for improvement in the future.

In other notable moves on the Japan Hot 100, MAZZEL’s debut single “Vivid” leaps 22-4 to score the group its first top ten hit. The single sold 43,340 CDs in its first week to hit No. 1 for sales and is also the No. 1 song for radio, but came in at No. 24 for downloads and No. 16 for video.

“Vivid” Music Video

INI’s “FANFARE” bows at No. 10 this week, off to a good start coming in at No. 5 for radio, No. 13 for streaming, No. 17 for video, and No. 34 for downloads.

“FANFARE” Music Video

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from May 15 to 21, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.