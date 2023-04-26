×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Scores Second Week Atop Japan Hot 100 

"Idol" continues to soar powered by the popularity of the anime series for which it serves as the opening theme, Oshi no Ko.

YOASOBI
YOASOBI Courtesy of Billboard Japan

YOASOBI’s “Idol” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated April 26, dominating three metrics of the chart’s measurement this week.

“Idol” continues to soar powered by the popularity of the anime series for which it serves as the opening theme, Oshi no Ko. The track rules streaming (20,366,113 streams, up by 130 percent from the week before), video views (8,388,791 views, up by 94 percent), and downloads (30,505 units, up by 4 percent). It also comes in at No. 4 for radio airplay and No. 52 for karaoke to stay at No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100 for the second week in a row, with over double the total points from the song at No. 2.

Related

Latto photographed on January 18, 2023 at The Paramour Estate in Los Angeles.

Latto's 'Put It On Da Floor' Arrives Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart

Explore

Explore

YOASOBI

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Hinatazaka46’s “One Choice” is this week’s No. 1 song for physical sales with 538,086 copies sold. While the group’s ninth single fared relatively well in the other metrics, coming in at No. 27 for downloads, No. 98 for streaming, and No. 32 for radio, the total wasn’t enough to overturn the huge difference between “Idol,” which racked up points in an extraordinary way this week. “One Choice” launches at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100.

The girl group’s previous single, “Tsuki to Hoshi ga Odoru Midnight,” launched with 459,613 copies, so the new single tops it by approximately 17 percent, indicating the group’s steadily growing popularity.

Spitz’s “Utsukushii Hiré” (“Beautiful Fin”) is down a notch to No. 3 this week but holds at No. 1 for radio, where it’s rare for any song to stay at the top for consecutive weeks. The theme of the latest Case Closed (Detective Conan) movie also rises 7-2 for streaming with 8,585,967 streams (up by 69 percent) and continues to hold in the top 3 after debuting on the chart at No. 2 last week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from to Apr. 17 to 23, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad