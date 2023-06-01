YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Stays at No. 1 for Seventh Straight Week on Japan Hot 100

YOASOBI’s “Idol” continues its domination over the Billboard Japan Hot 100, on the chart released May 31. The Oshi no Ko opener adds another week at No. 1 to bring the total to seven, becoming the duo’s longest stay atop the list so far.

On the chart tallying the week from May 22 to 28, “Idol” ruled four metrics of the chart’s methodology: streaming, downloads, video views, and karaoke. The “Into the Night” pair dropped the English-language version of its latest smash along with the accompanying video this week, and this led to figures for video jumping from 7,620,563 to 9,300,982 weekly views. The song also toppled Vaundy’s “Kaiju no Hanauta” from the top spot for karaoke, where it had led for 12 consecutive weeks.

Logging its seventh week atop the Japan Hot 100, “Idol” is now aligned with some of the biggest hits of J-pop in recent years: Official HIGE DANdism’s “I LOVE…,” “Pretender,” and Kenshi Yonezu’s “Lemon.” It also surpassed YOASOBI’s own “Yoru ni kakeru” (“Into the Night”), which scored 6 weeks in 2020 and went on to top the year-end list for that year.

Most weeks at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100:

Official HIGE DANdism “Subtitle” 13 weeks

Gen Hoshino “Koi” 11 weeks

Aimer “Zankyosanka” 9 weeks

LiSA “Homura” 8 weeks

Kenshi Yonezu “Lemon” 7 weeks

Official HIGE DANdism “I LOVE…” 7 weeks

Official HIGE DANdism “Pretender” 7 weeks

YOASOBI “Idol” 7 weeks

YOASOBI “Yoru ni kakeru” 6 weeks

Ado “New Genesis” 6 weeks

INI’s “Fanfare” jumps to No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100 after debuting at No. 10 last week. The CD single launched with 522,251 copies to hit No. 1 for sales, and the track also ruled radio this week. The track also hit No. 2 for downloads after increasing by 619 percent from the week before, while streaming fell 18 percent to come in at No. 22.

The new song “Hikari no naka e” (“Into the Light”) by Kessoku Band — the fictional band from the TV anime Bocchi the Rock! that aired last fall — is off to a good start, debuting at No. 10 on the Japan Hot 100 after hitting No. 4 for sales and No. 3 for downloads. The other new song by the band called “Aoi Haru to Nishi no Sora (“Blue Spring and Western Sky”) also bowed at No. 70 on the song chart after hitting No. 4 for downloads, indicating the lasting popularity of the beloved anime series.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from May 22 to 28, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.