YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Breaks Record for Most Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

YOASOBI‘s “Idol” logs its ninth consecutive week atop the Billboard Japan Hot 100, released June 14, dominating four metrics of the chart’s methodology for the third straight week.

Nine consecutive weeks at No. 1 breaks the record previously held by Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” (eight straight weeks), and the song is now tied with Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” in terms of total weeks at No. 1. “Subtitle” is currently the record-holder for most weeks at No. 1 (13 weeks), and “Idol” still maintains the momentum to catch up with the long-running hit from late last year.

The Oshi no Ko opener holds at No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100 powered by streaming, downloads, video views, and karaoke, where it rules for the third week in a row. Total points for the track is almost triple that of the song at No. 2, MAN WITH A MISSION x milet’s “Kizuna no Kiseki.” The track also sailed past 200 million streams on its ninth week on the chart, breaking the previous record held by “Subtitle” (11 weeks) for number of weeks it took to hit the milestone. It looks like the track’s unprecedented record-breaking streak is likely to continue.

Johnny’s WEST’s “Shiawase no Hana” debuts at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100, selling 220,040 copies in its first week to rule sales. The theme of the TV series Gekikaradou 2 starring member Akito Kiriyama also hit No. 22 for radio airplay.

BTS’s “Take Two” — the digital single released June 9 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the septet’s debut — bowed at No. 6 on the Japan Hot 100 after coming in at No. 2 for downloads and No. 61 for streaming. A video of the seven members singing, including Jin and J-Hope who are currently serving in the South Korean military, was also released on Tuesday (June 13), and the track is expected to move further up the charts in the future.

Stray Kids’ “S-Class” from the group’s new album 5-STAR rises 39-8 after jumping to No. 7 for streaming. The album is at No. 4 on Billboard Japan’s download albums chart, and also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Aimyon’s “Ai no Hana” (“Flower of Love”) also moves 32-9 on the Japan Hot 100 after the CD hit No. 6 for sales.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

