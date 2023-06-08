YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Continues Japan Hot 100 Reign as MAN WITH A MISSION × milet Rise to No. 2

YOASOBI’s “Idol” adds another week to its No. 1 streak on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, now at eight straight weeks on the chart released June 7.

The latest hit by the Japanese duo of Ayase and ikura continues to dominate the same four metrics it ruled last week — streaming, downloads, video views, and karaoke — and holds at the top of the Japan charts with a huge lead. Eight weeks at No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100 ties with the record held by LiSA’s “Homura,” which inconsecutively led the list beginning in October 2020 into the following year.

The Oshi no Ko opener also moved 6-1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart dated June 10, scoring the first chart-topper on the survey for the J-pop duo, and also becoming the first-ever Japanese-language track to hit No. 1 on this tally. (Incidentally, LiSA’s “Homura” peaked at No. 2 in 2020, the highest position for a Japanese-language track until now.)

MAN WITH A MISSION × milet’s “Kizuna no Kiseki” rises 7-2 this week after the CD version of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba opener went on sale. The enigmatic wolf-masked band and singer received extensive media exposure ahead of the CD’s release and the collaborative single launched with 44,287 copies to come in at No. 4 for sales. The track also rose 5-3 for downloads with 13,828 weekly units (up from 8,114 units last week).

TWICE’s “Hare Hare” soars 69-3 as Hey! Say! JUMP’s “DEAR MY LOVER” debuts at No. 4 on the Japan Hot 100. The latter sold 240,161 copies in its first week to rule sales and came in at No. 3 for video and No. 5 for radio, but the former came out on top after selling 163,367 CDs (No. 2 for sales) and adding points from downloads and streaming into the mix.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from May 29 to June 4, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.