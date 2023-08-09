YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Extends Stay Atop Japan Hot 100 to 17 Consecutive Weeks

YOASOBI’s “Idol” continues to blaze the trail on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, logging an unprecedented 17th consecutive week at No. 1 on the chart dated Aug. 9.

During this chart week, the male-female duo of Ayase and ikura traveled to Los Angeles for its first performance Stateside at 88rising’s Head in the Clouds LA Music & Arts Festival. The pair took the stage on Sunday (Aug. 6) and was joined by the offbeat J-pop girl group ATARASHII GAKKO! for a delightful live rendition of YOASOBI’s monster hit track.

While overall points for “Idol” continue to decrease, the Oshi no Ko opener continues to dominate, holding the top spots for downloads, streaming, video views, and karaoke this week. It’s also at No. 17 for radio airplay and with a total of 13,350 points, the song is 3,200 points ahead of its competition at No. 2. YOASOBI is set to keep the momentum going as the headliner for the Rock in Japan Festival scheduled for Aug. 13.

Debuting at No. 2 this week is THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE’s “Summer Riot -Nettaiya-,“ the 20th single by the dance and vocal group. Released Aug. 2 as a double A-side single with “Everest,” “Summer Riot” is a collaborative number with Japanese drum performance group DRUM TAO. The song launched with 229,498 copies to hit No. 1 for sales and also comes in at No. 3 for radio. The track didn’t fare too well in the digital realm — No. 35 for downloads with 1,642 units, No. 32 for streaming with 3,195,380 weekly streams, and No. 73 for video — and bowed in its current position on the Japan Hot 100 powered by CD sales.

Jung Kook’s “Seven” featuring Latto holds at No. 3. The youngest BTS member appeared as one of the guests at SUGA’s solo show Agust D TOUR “D-DAY” THE FINAL that took place at KSPODOME in Seoul, South Korea Aug. 4. “Seven” falls 10-14 for downloads, holds at No. 2 for streaming, slips 3-2 for video, and stays at No. 9 for radio this week.

Tatsuya Kitani’s “Where Our Blue Is” rises 5-4 after the rising singer-songwriter performed the track live on the long-running TV show Music Station Aug. 4. The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 opener collected points in a balanced way, coming in at No. 3 for downloads and streaming, No. 8 for video, No. 38 for sales, No. 27 for radio, and launching at No. 74 for karaoke.

Hikaru Utada’s “Gold” jumps 40-10 on the Japan Hot 100 this week after the movie the track is featured as the theme — Kingdom 3 starring Kento Yamazaki — hit Japanese theaters July 28. The latest song by the iconic J-pop singer-songwriter rules radio and comes in at No. 6 for downloads and No. 54 for streaming.

Mrs. GREEN APPLE charts four songs in the top 20 this week as the pop-rock band prepares for its first dome shows set for Aug. 12 and 13. In the top 10, “Ao to Natsu” moves 10-8 with increases in downloads and streams, while “Magic” is at No. 9 with downloads continuing to increase since the track’s release.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from July 31 to Aug. 6, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.