YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Rules Japan Hot 100 in Week With Six Debuts in Top 10

The lineup of the top 10 changed dramatically in a rare week in which the top six tracks were debuts.

YOASOBI
YOASOBI Courtesy of Billboard Japan

YOASOBI’s “Idol” rules this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Apr. 19, coming out on top among six songs that bowed on the chart this week.

The lineup of the top 10 changed dramatically in a rare week in which the top six tracks were debuts. In particular, the top three songs respectively earned more than 9,000 total points and any of them could have taken the top spot.

YOASOBI’s “Idol” won this close race, racking up points mainly through streaming with 8,868,810 weekly streams and video views with 4,334,923 views, ruling both metrics. The opener for the anime series Oshi no Ko also launched at No. 2 for downloads and No. 22 for radio airplay.

Spitz’s “Utsukushii Hiré” (“Beautiful Fin”) — the theme of the latest Case Closed (Detective Conan) movie Kurogané no Submarine — follows at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100, ruling radio and coming in at No. 3 for downloads, No. 4 for sales, No. 7 for streaming, and No. 13 for video. With a new album set for release in May, the veteran four-man pop-rock band is off to a great start with its first collaboration with the beloved series.

At No. 3 is SixTONES’s “ABARERO,” launching with 434,274 singles to rule sales and coming in at No. 2 for radio and No. 10 for video. The six-man Johnny’s group’s ninth single sold approximately 35,000 copies more than its previous single, “Good Luck!” (398,252 copies), indicating the band’s growing popularity.

Bowing at No. 4 is MAN WITH A MISSION × milet’s “Kizuna no Kiseki,” the opener of the highly anticipated latest Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV series, depicting the Swordsmith Village story arc of the popular manga. The collaboration between the anonymous wolf-masked band and enigmatic singer came in at No. 1 for downloads with 38,843 units, No. 20 for streaming with 4,105,630 streams, and No. 12 for radio.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from to Apr. 10 to 16, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.

