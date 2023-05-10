YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Logs Fourth Week at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

YOASOBI’s “Idol” continues to rule the Billboard Japan Hot 100, holding at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week on the chart dated May 10.

While figures for both metrics are down slightly from the previous week, the Oshi no Ko opener continues to rule streaming with 25,433,131 streams and video with 8,570,370 views. The track also returned to No. 1 for downloads this week with 32,878 units, up 7 percent from the week before. These results show the diversification of fan activity in terms of contact and ownership, indicating that this latest hit could be expanding the fanbase of the breakout duo itself.

Additionally, the song rises 9-3 for karaoke with a 90 percent increase, also showing the rapidly expanding fanbase of the “Monster” pair. The track’s point total is more than double that of the song at No. 2 this week and its domination of the Japan charts is likely to continue.

Explore Explore YOASOBI See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE’s “16BOOSTERZ,” the song at No. 2, and Sexy Zone’s “Cream” at No. 5 were the two new singles vying for No. 1 for physical sales this week, and the four-man Johnny’s group’s 23rd single came out on top with 227,372 copies, ahead of the 16-member LDH group’s 19th single, which launched with 197,450 copies. But “16BOOSTERZ” racked up points in other metrics, coming in at No. 2 for radio, No. 86 for downloads, and No. 45 for streaming, overtaking “Cream,” which only added points through radio airplay (No. 10) and video (No. 55).

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from May 1 to 7, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.