YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Breaks All-Time Record for Most Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

YOASOBI’s “Idol” sets a new record this week on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, logging its 14th consecutive week at No. 1 on the chart unveiled July 19.

The Oshi no Ko opener debuted atop the chart released April 19 and has stayed there ever since, now breaking Billboard Japan’s all-time record for consecutive weeks at No. 1. While overall points for the track is moderately declining, points for downloads increased slightly (No. 2). It continues to dominate streaming and karaoke for the 8th straight week and also comes in at No. 2 for video views and No. 10 for radio airplay, still ahead of the No. 2 song by approximately 1.8 times the total points. In addition, the song hit 300 million total streams this week, which also breaks Billboard Japan’s record for fastest to mark the milestone.

Explore Explore YOASOBI See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Notably, YOASOBI’s Ayase’s collaborative project with Creepy Nuts rapper R-Shitei (R-rated) called “Hiten” debuts on the Japan Hot 100 at No. 73. The opener for the new TV anime series Rurouni Kenshin was digitally released July 6 and hits the Japan song chart this week after reaching No. 14 for downloads and jumping 55-24 for radio.

At No. 2 this week is BTS member Jung Kook’s solo single “Seven (feat. Latto),” released July 14. Campaigns on streaming platforms played a part in the track hitting 4,608,696 streams to come in at No. 14 for the metric. The song also ruled downloads with 39,170 units, while the music video released on July 15 hit 74.88 million views on YouTube alone (as of July 19) in just four days since its release (No. 1 for video).

Kitani Tatsuya’s “Where Our Blue Is” rises 8-3 after debuting on the Japan Hot 100 last week. Streaming for the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 opener increased 2.3 times from the previous week to 8,907,498 streams, landing the song at No. 2 behind “Idol” for the metric. It also came in at No. 3 for downloads (14,362 units), No. 15 for radio, and No. 28 for video. With the CD version coming out today (July 19), its performance on next week’s chart is something to keep an eye on.

NewJeans’ new song “Super Shy,” released digitally on July 7, breaks into the top 10 this week from No. 60. This is the lead track off the breakout K-pop girl group’s second EP Get Up, due July 21 in Japan. It’s off to a good start ahead of the “Ditto” group’s first new release in about six months, reaching No. 7 for streaming (6,167,279 streams), No. 7 for radio, No. 8 for video and No. 39 for downloads (1,641 units).

Mrs. GREEN APPLE, currently on their domestic arena tour, charted four songs in the top 20 this week. While “Magic” off the pop-rock band’s latest album, ANTENNA, slips 5-6 on the Japan Hot 100, it rises to No. 6 for downloads and video. “Que Sera, Sera” rises 11-8 powered by a significant increase in downloads. “Dancehall” holds at No. 16 and “Ao to Natsu” moves 14-11, with points in karaoke showing a gradual increase overall.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from July 10 to 16, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.