YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Logs 19th Week Atop Billboard Japan Hot 100

YOASOBI’s “Idol” scores its 19th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Aug. 23, extending its all-time record for most weeks atop the chart again.

The duo headlined Japan’s Summer Sonic music festival over the weekend, closing out the Mountain Stage lineup in both Tokyo and Osaka. The “Monster” pair also entertained fans with its “Traveling Bookstore YOASOBI,” a collaborative endeavor with the mobile bookstore BOOK TRUCK, set up in the food area of the festival grounds.

On this week’s chart tallying the week ending Aug. 20, downloads for “Idol” slips to No. 2 (10,631 units), but the long-running hit continues to dominate streaming (13,100,852 weekly streams), video views, and karaoke. The Oshi no Ko opener also climbed 24-18 for radio, and while gradually losing points overall, the total continues to best the song at No. 2 by about 1.7 times.

Tatsuya Kitani’s “Where Our Blue Is” holds at No. 2 this week. The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 opener continues to improve in karaoke, jumping 62-37, and collected points in a balanced way: holding again at No. 38 for sales, No. 2 for streaming (9,232,884 streams), and No. 6 for video, slipping 3-4 for downloads (7,562 units) and 32-95 for radio.

Bowing at No. 3 is Kazuya Kamenashi’s first solo single in four years called “Cross.” The track launched with 105,544 copies to hit No. 1 for sales, and is off to a good start coming in at No. 22 for downloads and No. 40 for radio.

Gen Hoshino’s “Life” debuts at No. 7. The superstar singer-songwriter curated the Beach Stage at Summer Sonic in Tokyo on Saturday (Aug. 19), highlighting and collaborating with such artists as Jacob Collier, UMI, Camilo, and Sam Gendell. His latest track rules downloads (13,713 units) and radio this week, while hitting No. 38 for video.

Another debut on this week’s Japan Hot 100 is Colorful Diamond’s “Amakyun,” bowing at No. 5 after selling 76,514 CDs in its first week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Aug. 14 to 20, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.