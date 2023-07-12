YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Logs 13th Week at No. 1, Tied for Most Weeks Atop Japan Hot 100

YOASOBI’s “Idol” adds another week to its record stay atop the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated July 12, dominating the chart for its 13th consecutive week.

While overall points for the Oshi no Ko opener is on the wane, it continues to rule streaming, video views and karaoke for the seventh straight week and still boasts nearly double the points of the track at No. 2, “Candy Kiss” by Travis Japan.

Related YOASOBI Shares New English Version of Hit Single ‘Idol’: Watch the Video

“Idol” is now tied with “Subtitle” by Official HIGE DANdism for most weeks at No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100, and could be on its way to breaking the all-time record next week.

Travis Japan’s 3rd digital single “Candy Kiss” debuts at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100. The single went on sale July 3 and launched at No. 1 for downloads with 46,077 units thanks to download campaigns on various platforms, and also racked up 3,985,321 streams (No. 18). The track also comes in at No. 19 for radio airplay and No. 55 for video.

SKE48’s “Suki ni nacchatta” bows at No. 3 with a difference of only 52 points between “Candy Kiss.” The track rules sales with 436,514 copies sold and also hits No. 3 for radio.

Another debut on the Japan Hot 100 top 10 this week is “Ao no Sumika” by Tatsuya Kitani, the opener of the TV anime Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 that began airing July 6. The track debuts at No. 8, coming in at No. 2 for downloads with 23,205 units and No. 23 for streaming with 3,789,286 streams, off to a good start before its physical release on July 19.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from July 3 to 9, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.