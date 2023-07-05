YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ Scores 12th Week at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

YOASOBI‘s “Idol” continues to rule the Billboard Japan Hot 100 for its 12th consecutive week on the chart dated July 5, dominating three metrics of the chart’s methodology for the sixth week in a row.

The first season of the animated series Oshi no Ko that the track serves as opener ended June 28. While “Idol” is slowing down in terms of overall points, it finishes this week with approximately 1.7 times more than that of the song at No. 2, and continues to rule streaming, video views, and karaoke.

Incidentally, the airing of the season finale has boosted the series’ ending theme as well. “Mephisto” by Queen Bee (aka Ziyoou Vachi) rises 18-15 on the Japan Hot 100 this week with an increase of 8.8 percent from the previous, jumping 12-5 for downloads and 55-18 for video.

Sakurazaka46’s “Start over!” went on sale June 28 and comes in at No. 1 for sales with 523,606 copies sold. The girl group’s sixth single moves 10-2 on the Japan Hot 100, performing relatively well in other metrics including downloads (No. 6), streaming (No. 6), radio (No. 40), and video (No. 44). The CD sold 128,531 more copies than the previous single, “Sakurazuki.”

Kenshi Yonezu’s “Tsuki wo Miteita” dropped digitally June 26 and debuts at No. 3 on the Japan Hot 100. Hitting No. 1 for downloads with 29,349 units, the FINAL FANTASY XVI theme is off to a better start than its predecessor, “LADY,” that launched with 20,907. It’s also doing well in other metrics, ruling radio and coming in at No. 21 for streaming.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from June 26 to July 2, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.