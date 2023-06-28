YOASOBI Holds at No. 1 for 11th Week on Japan Hot 100

YOASOBI‘s “Idol” extends its stay atop the Billboard Japan Hot 100 to 11 weeks on the chart dated June 28, tallying the week from June 19 to 25.

The CD version of the Oshi no Ko opener went on sale during this chart week, selling 53,589 copies to come in at No. 2 for the metric. And while figures are slowing down in all but karaoke, the track continues to dominate streaming, downloads, video views and karaoke for the fifth straight week. Eleven weeks at No. 1 is tied with Gen Hoshino’s ubiquitous J-pop hit “Koi” that topped Billboard Japan’s year-end list for 2017.

King & Prince‘s “Nanimono” debuts at No. 2. The theme of the NTV drama Daga, Jonetsu wa aru starring member Kaito Takahashi launched at No. 1 for sales with 546,829 copies sold. While this figure is considerably less than the group’s previous single, “Life goes on,” that sold over a million CDs in its first week (1,051,909 copies), “Nanimono” did bow with over 500,000 copies while also coming in at No. 4 for video and No. 34 for radio.

Sakurazaka46‘s “Start over!” debuts at No. 10 on the Japan Hot 100 ahead of the CD single set to drop next week. The J-pop girl group released the accompanying music video and also made the digital version available for download and streaming during this chart week. The track hit No. 16 for downloads, No. 8 for streaming, and No. 67 for video, performing better than its predecessor “Sakurazuki” in all three metrics and is set to jump up the song chart next week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

