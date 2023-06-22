YOASOBI Logs 10th Week Atop Billboard Japan Hot 100

YOASOBI‘s “Idol” continues to blaze the trail as it adds another week to its record-breaking run atop the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, released June 22.

Scoring its 10th consecutive week at No. 1, the points for “Idol” in streaming, video views, karaoke and radio airplay began increasing again this week after showing a slight downtrend. Dominating those four metrics for the fourth week in a row, total points for the Oshi no Ko opener increased by 1.7 percent to 21,616, which is more than the total from two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, SixTONES’ “Kokkara” debuts at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100 after hitting No. 1 for physical sales (497,843 copies) and radio. The theme of the drama series Daga, Jonetsu wa aru starring member Shintaro Morimoto and King & Prince’s Kaito Takahashi also performed well in video (No. 3) but couldn’t overtake “Idol” as it continues its domination over the Japan song chart.

BTS’s “Take Two,” which debuted at No. 6 on the Japan Hot 100 last week, slips to No. 8 this week. The track performed favorably, coming in at No. 7 for downloads, No. 8 for streaming, No. 4 for video and No. 7 for radio, but saw a significant decrease in downloads from 30,821 to 6,151 units this week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from June 12 to 18, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.