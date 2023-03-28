Hot 100 First-Timers: Yng Lvcas Arrives With ‘La Bebe,’ Sparked by Peso Pluma Remix

Singer-songwriter Yng Lvcas scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated April 1), thanks to his breakthrough single “La Bebe,” newly remixed with fellow rising Mexican artist Peso Pluma.

The song, which Yng Lvcas released independently in December 2021, debuts at No. 77 with 6.8 million U.S. streams (up 128%) in the March 17-23 tracking week, according to Luminate. Its Peso Pluma remix arrived March 17 via Warner Latina. (All versions of the song are combined into a singular listing on Billboard’s charts.)

The track concurrently vaults 35-11 on Hot Latin Songs in its sixth chart week. It also surges 74-20 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and 103-21 on the Billboard Global 200 (32.1 million streams, up 79%, worldwide).

TikTok has been a big factor in the song’s growing profile, as a portion of it has been used in more than 35,000 clips on the platform to date. (TikTok does not contribute directly to Billboard’s charts.)

Yng Lvcas is a newcomer to Billboard’s charts. “La Bebe” became his first chart entry upon its debut on the Hot Latin Songs and Global Excl. U.S. surveys dated Feb. 25.

Outside of the charts, he has released Wup? Mixtape1 and the LP LPM, both in 2021. He also released two EPs last year: Taka Taka Mixtape and Puerqueo EP.

As for newcomer Peso Pluma and recent Hot 100 First-Timer, he scores his fifth Hot 100 hit with “La Bebe.” All five tracks are currently charting on the Hot 100: “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado debuts at No. 26, “AMG” with Gabito Ballesteros and Natanael Cano stands at No. 70 (after reaching No. 66 in February), “Por Las Noches” rises 92-72 in its second week on the chart, and “PRC” with Cano rises 95-73 (a new peak),

