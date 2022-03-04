YG Lands Second Top Triller U.S. No. 1 With ‘Scared Money’

YG hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart for a second time, as “Scared Money,” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, debuts atop the March 5-dated survey.

The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos, and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running Feb. 18-24.

“Scared Money” follows YG’s previous Top Triller U.S. No. 1, “Sign Language,” which crowned the tally for a week in November 2021.

It’s also Moneybagg Yo’s second ruler, following his NLE Choppa collaboration “Too Hot” earlier this year, and J. Cole’s first.

The top clip on Triller of the week for “Scared Money” came from YG himself, with the upload receiving 168,000 views thus far.

The song concurrently bows at No. 3 on Top Triller Global, where Rema’s “Calm Down” leads for a second week.

“Scared Money” debuted at No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Feb. 19. It continues to appear on multiple radio charts, led by a second week at No. 17 on the Rap Airplay tally dated March 5.