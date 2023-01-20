‘Yellowstone’ Leads Top TV Songs Chart With Lainey Wilson

Yellowstone continues to have a strong impact on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, ranking four songs within the top 10 of the December 2022 list, including the No. 1.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of December 2022.

Lainey Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine,” heard in the Dec. 11 episode of the Paramount show, leads at No. 1. It scored 4.9 million official U.S. streams and 10,000 downloads in December 2022, according to Luminate.

As a result of its Yellowstone synch, the song, originally released Aug. 12, 2022, reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart, as well as No. 15 on the all-format Digital Song Sales ranking.

Wilson, who also acts on the show, performed the song as her character in the episode.

Other Yellowstone appearances on the chart include a pair of Zach Bryan songs (“Motorcycle Drive By,” No. 4 — 3.9 million streams, 6,000 downloads; “Summertime Blues,” No. 7 – 3.7 million streams, 2,000 downloads) and one from Flatland Cavalry (“Mountain Song, No. 8 – 2 million streams, 2,000 downloads). Bryan performed both songs on the Dec. 18 episode.

The top non-Yellowstone title, meanwhile, belongs to Mitski, whose “Washing Machine Heart” bows at No. 2 after a Dec. 2 synch in Mythic Quest. In December 2022, the song earned 13.1 million streams.

See the full top 10, also featuring music from Fire Country, The White Lotus, The Rookie, Harry & Meghan and The Good Doctor, below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)

1. “Watermelon Moonshine,” Lainey Wilson, Yellowstone (Paramount)

2. “Washing Machine Heart,” Mitski, Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

3. “Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, Fire Country (CBS)

4. “Motorcycle Drive By,” Zach Bryan, Yellowstone (Paramount)

5. “Ciao Ciao,” La rappresentante di lista, The White Lotus (HBO)

6. “Katla,” Zander Hawley & Abby Gundersen, The Rookie (ABC)

7. “Summertime Blues,” Zach Bryan, Yellowstone (Paramount)

8. “Mountain Song,” Flatland Cavalry, Yellowstone (Paramount)

9. “Follow the Sun,” Xavier Rudd, Harry & Meghan (Netflix)

10. “What Makes You Sad,” Nicotine Dolls, The Good Doctor (ABC)